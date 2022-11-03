Contact Us
Lane Closure To Affect Section Of Route 9 In Peekskill

Ben Crnic
One lane will soon close for two days on Route 9 northbound in Peekskill.
Commuters are being warned that an upcoming lane closure is planned for a section of a busy road in Northern Westchester. 

On Thursday, Nov. 3, and Friday, Nov. 4 between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., one lane of US Route 9 northbound will close in Peekskill between Welcher Avenue and Louisa Street, according to the New York Department of Transportation. 

The lane closure is to allow for construction work on the roadway, officials said. 

