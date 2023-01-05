Falling Building Chunks Force Restaurant To Close Temporarily In Peekskill

A restaurant in Northern Westchester was forced to temporarily close after pieces of the building's front facade fell down on the street, causing a safety hazard.

Rocco's Downtown, an Italian restaurant located in Peekskill at 23 South Division St., will close while repairs are conducted on the building's front face, which started falling apart just before New Year's Eve, the business's owners announced on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

After pieces of the building started falling on the street, Peekskill Fire Department members got on a ladder and knocked down the remaining loose pieces. The sidewalk was then closed, city officials said, adding that this happened right before the city's New Year's Eve ball drop on Saturday, Dec. 31, which was held less than a block away.

City officials also added that the owner of Rocco's Downtown is "ready, willing, and able to obtain all necessary permits" needed to make the repairs as soon as possible.

In a post, the restaurant said it would notify people when it is able to reopen.

Known for serving new and classic Italian dishes such as pasta, meatballs, chicken parmesan, and steak, the restaurant has received praise from visitors.

"Lovely place both visually and as a classy eatery," said Michael G. from Yorktown in a Yelp review. He added, "Pastas, salads and main entrees are all well described and appetizing. The food we ordered was equally delicious and well presented!"

Joe Z. from Brewster also had positive things to say about the restaurant's dishes.

"At the Buffet was little round pieces of steak cooked just right and seasoned just right, pasta was very tasty, potatoes were seasoned to perfection. I had a little piece of chicken. They were very tender and tasty," he said in his Yelp review.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Peekskill and receive free news updates.