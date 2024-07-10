New Update: Man Accused Of Firing Gun During Fight In Peekskill Restaurant

New York City resident Quincy Lamar Williams was arrested on Tuesday, July 9 in connection with an incident on Friday morning, July 5 in the 900 block of Main Street in Peekskill, Peekskill Police announced on Wednesday, July 10.

According to the department, at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Williams fired a gun during an altercation that began in Ofori's World Cuisine at 982 Main St.

The incident led to officers roping the area off as they conducted an investigation in the area on Friday morning.

Williams will be arraigned on Wednesday in the US District Court in the Southern District of New York on federal charges connected to the shooting, police said.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Peekskill Police Detective Division at 914-737-8000 or email arenwick@peekskillpolice.com.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

