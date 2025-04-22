Man With Gun Prompts Investigation In Peekskill, 1 In Custody

Officers were called to the area of Ridge Street and Franklin Street in Peekskill around 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a supsect with a firearm, Peekskill Police Chief Leo Dylewski announced.

One person was taken into custody at the scene. Police have not yet released the suspect’s name or details about the weapon.

The case remains under investigation. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Peekskill Police Detective Division at 914-737-8000 or email arenwick@peekskillpolice.com.

This is a developing story.

