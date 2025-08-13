Man Secretly Filmed Victim Undressing Inside Bathroom In Peekskill, Police Say

Marco Vinicio Condo Barreto of Cortlandt Manor was arrested on Friday, Aug. 8, and charged with second-degree unlawful surveillance for sexual arousal, Yorktown Police announced on Wednesday, Aug. 13.

Police said the incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 5, when Barreto allegedly placed a cell phone with video recording capabilities to secretly capture footage of the victim changing clothes.

Following an investigation, officers identified Barreto as the suspect. He was arrested at the Dollar General at 807 Washington St. in Peekskill and taken to Yorktown Police Headquarters for processing.

Afterward, Barreto was turned over to Peekskill Police on an active arrest warrant. He appeared in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m.

