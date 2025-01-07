Man Caught With Crack Cocaine, Fentanyl After Fleeing Peekskill Traffic Stop: Police

The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 6, around 2:30 a.m., when Peekskill Police Officer Justin Quiles conducted a traffic stop on the 10 block of Nelson Avenue, the Peekskill Police Department announced on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

As the vehicle came to a stop, a male occupant got out and began running away, the department said.

Officer Quiles chased after the suspect, later identified as Peekskill resident Corey M. Blair, and apprehended him on the 800 block of Main Street. A subsequent search revealed that Blair was in possession of approximately 95 grams of crack cocaine, 53 grams of heroin/fentanyl, 500 glassine envelopes containing heroin/fentanyl, and over $5,000 in cash, police said.

Blair was arraigned later that day in Peekskill City Court on the following charges:

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia;

One count of obstructing governmental administration.

Following his arraignment, Blair was remanded to the custody of the Westchester County Jail, where he awaits future court appearances.

The Peekskill Police Department continues to investigate the case. Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact the department at 914-737-8000 or at arenwick@peekskillpolice.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Peekskill and receive free news updates.