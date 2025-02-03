Lithium-Ion Battery Sparks Fire Outside Home In Peekskill

The Peekskill Fire Department responded just after 3 a.m. to a report of a burning scooter outside a home. When crews arrived, they confirmed an active fire with flames up against the structure. Using pressurized water fire extinguishers, firefighters quickly controlled the blaze before it could spread to the building.

Upon closer inspection, firefighters determined the fire was sparked by the scooter’s lithium-ion battery, which had overheated while charging. Crews safely removed the battery, secured it to prevent further damage, and transported it to a recovery facility for proper disposal.

Lithium-ion batteries, commonly used in e-bikes, scooters, laptops, and other electronic devices, pose a significant fire risk if damaged or improperly charged. When overheated, they can enter a dangerous state called “thermal runaway,” a chain reaction that generates excessive heat, potentially leading to explosions, toxic gas release, and severe burns or respiratory distress, Peekskill firefighters said.

To prevent these types of incidents, firefighters urge residents to use only manufacturer-approved chargers and charge devices away from exits and pathways to prevent blocked escape routes in case of fire.

