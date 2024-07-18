Lightning Strike Sparks Blaze At Historic Abbey Inn In Peekskill

The blaze began in Peekskill on Wednesday, July 17 just after 4:15 p.m. when lightning from a passing thunderstorm struck the Abbey Inn & Spa at 900 Fort Hill Rd., according to the Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department, which helped respond to the incident.

Arriving fire crews raced to the 122-year-old building and began cutting into the layers of asphalt shingles, foam insulation, tar, plywood, and lumber in the roof to get to the flames and make sure they had not spread to other locations.

The fire was eventually extinguished after several hours.

The historic building, formerly known as the convent of the Episcopal Sisters of Saint Mary’s, is now a hotel featuring large outdoor and indoor event spaces, a full-service spa, and a successful eatery called Apropros Restaurant & Bar which is now featured on the prestigious Michelin Guide.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Peekskill and receive free news updates.