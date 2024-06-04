Late Peekskill Native Paul Reubens' Hollywood Playhouse With 'Catio' Hits Market For $5M

The longtime Los Angeles home of late New York native Paul Reubens, born in Northern Westchester in Peekskill, was listed for just under $5 million.

Perched high above the city’s Los Feliz neighborhood, the mid-century ranch hideaway, built in 1957, boasts over 2,900 square feet of living space situated on 1.44 acres. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

While there’s no talking furniture or robots in sight, buyers will find breathtaking, 360-degree views of the City of Angels, including the famous Hollywood sign and Griffith Park Observatory.

Inside, the eclectic color palette and vintage design beckon visitors to yesteryear. Among the home’s notable features are olive green countertops in the kitchen, which is lined with vintage wallpaper, and a tiled bathroom with a bathtub that's built right into the floor.

Buyers will also enjoy a “snazzy” den, complete with a built-in wet bar, fireplace, and whimsical wallpaper featuring animated characters. There’s also an enclosed “catio,” where pets can roam free without fear of predators.

“This is a trophy property in the making,” reads the listing from Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “First time on the market in almost 40 years, the estate was home to beloved actor and icon Paul Reubens and is a piece of Hollywood history. “

Reubens, who was born in Peekskill in 1952, began playing the Pee-wee Herman character as a stage act and quickly starred in a television special in 1981.

He went on to play the child-like character in the 1985 feature film "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" and the "Pee-wee's Playhouse" television show, which ran from 1986 to 1991.

He died July 30, 2023, at the age of 70 after a private battle with cancer.

Click here to view the complete listing from Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Peekskill and receive free news updates.