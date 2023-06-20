Former Police Sergeant From Peekskill Dies At 58

Former Peekskill Police Sergeant Kenneth Faughnan died on Sunday, June 18 at the age of 58, his former department announced.

Born in Peekskill in 1964, Faughnan graduated from Franciscan High School in Mohegan Lake before attending SUNY Oneonta.

Faughnan then went on to begin his career in law enforcement in his hometown, where he first started as a Park Ranger. Eventually, Faughnan earned his certification as a police officer and served Peekskill for 20 years before retiring as a Sergeant in 2008, according to his obituary.

In addition to serving with the police department, Faughnan was also a former member of the Peekskill Community Volunteer Ambulance Corp.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this extremely difficult time," the Peekskill Police Department wrote on social media regarding Faughnan's death.

He is survived by his children, Kenneth Scott, Shannon Faughnan, and Keeley Faughnan; his sister, Maureen Nelson; his brothers, Lawrence Faughnan and Christopher Faughnan; his former wives and close friends Kimberly Purdy and Kimberley Ferguson; and many other nephews, nieces, and cousins.

A celebration of life for Faughnan will be held on Wednesday, June 21 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Joseph F. Nardone Funeral Home in Peekskill at 414 Washington St.

