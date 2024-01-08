First Active K9 Officer In Decades At Peekskill Police Department Dies

K9 Charlie of the Peekskill Police Department died after succumbing to injuries sustained in an accident on Saturday, Jan. 6, the department announced on Sunday, Jan. 7.

More details about the incident that caused Charlie's death were not released by the department.

In their statement, the department said that Charlie was the first active duty K9 in Peekskill in more than two decades and made an "indelible mark" during his time in service, which began in 2017.

"K9 Charlie got the unit off to an amazing and well-respected start with his sharp multidisciplinary skills," the department said.

After Charlie began his career, he was paired with his handler, Officer Nappi, and together the two formed an "unstoppable team," police said.

"K9 Charlie's impact went beyond cases solved; his presence ensured the safety of PO Nappi and all of our fellow officers," the department said, continuing, "The work that this team did allowed for the closing of cases that would otherwise have remained unsolved or been unable to prosecute due to missing key evidence."

Charlie was adept at both evidence recovery and tracking, according to the department, which asked for the support of the Peekskill community as they mourn his loss.

"Rest in peace Charlie boy, we love you, and thank you for your service," the department said.

