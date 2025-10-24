Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Votes Now Through Saturday, November 15th
Mostly Cloudy 58°

SHARE

False Burglary Report Caused Schools To Go Into Lockout In Peekskill: Police (Update)

A lockout at all schools in a Westchester County district on Thursday morning, Oct. 23, was lifted after police determined that a report of suspicious activity was unfounded. 

Peekskill High School.

Peekskill High School.

 Photo Credit: Peekskill City School District
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

On Friday, Oct. 24, the Peekskill Police Department said the incident began when officers responded to a report of possible burglary activity near one of the district’s schools.  

As a precaution, the Peekskill City School District placed all buildings on lockout around 11:30 a.m., meaning doors were secured and no one was allowed in or out while classes continued inside, as Daily Voice previously reported. 

Police said they “responded swiftly” and conducted a thorough investigation, which determined that the initial report was not credible. No arrests were made, and no danger to students or staff was found.

The district lifted the lockout at 12:30 p.m. after being notified by authorities.

In a statement, Peekskill Police noted that while the situation “understandably caused concern among families,” it also demonstrated strong coordination between the city and the school district.

“The incident served as a successful test of the community’s safety protocols,” the department said.

to follow Daily Voice Peekskill and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE