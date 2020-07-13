COVID-19: Popular Northern Westchester Pub Closes

Most local foodies and beer and burger fans have probably already noticed that a popular Northern Westchester pub has closed its doors for good.

The Somers Pub, located at 152 Route 202, in Lincolndale is the latest favorite spot to close following the financial stresses during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The pub, known for its great burgers, yummy seafood, and fun atmosphere, permanently closed in May.

Owner Marc Anthony made the announcement on Facebook, as he thanked customers for their years of patronage and employees for their service.

