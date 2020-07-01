COVID-19: Popular Northern Westchester Eatery Closes

One of the area's favorite restaurants for elegant dining with a casual atmosphere has closed its doors due to financial burdens caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Sunday, June 28, the owner of Kitchen 273, in Armonk, Fatsmir Pushka posted on Instagram, the restaurant was closed permanently after a year-and-half in business.

"It’s with deep sadness at end of business tonight we will be closing our doors permanently," Pushka said. "The financial burden as a result of COVID has made it impossible to remain open."

Although the restaurant attempted to make a go of it by offering takeout and delivery during the shutdown, the business was not enough.

The restaurant's atmosphere, perfect for a romantic night out, or to celebrate a special occasion, offered quality, locally sourced ingredients and comfort foods with Mediterranean and American influences.

"We have enjoyed serving you all and appreciate your support during this challenging time," Pushka wrote. "We are very grateful for your patronage. Stay safe, healthy, and please support your local businesses!"

