COVID-19: Northern Westchester Eatery Closes After Six Years In Business

Loyal fans of a Northern Westchester eatery that has closed its door took to social media to voice their dismay.

Winston, located at 132 E. Main Street, in Mount Kisco, announced on Facebook that it had closed the restaurant effective Friday, June, 26.

Known for its rooftop deck where great cocktails could be found, along with their gastropub-style food, the owners of the restaurant said the COVID-19 pandemic had taken its toll on the business.

"As many of you know and have personally felt, the pandemic has made a lasting change in the day-to-day reality for so many, not least of which for restaurants," said Jimmy Branigan, general manager and Michael Williams, executive chef and co-owner said on Facebook. "As the county begins to reopen, we have tried to picture what that future would look like for Winston and, like so many in our industry, we just couldn’t picture a scenario in which reopening our dining room would be an operationally, financially or otherwise viable option."

The two went on to thank patrons and employees: "When we think back on the six years since we first opened on Main Street Mount Kisco, we are filled with gratitude towards our many guests, and remember warm evenings filled with live music and margaritas on our rooftop to nights spent with friends enjoying a bowl of fresh pappardelle and wine glass in hand."

In response, fans of the restaurant offered many condolences online, including one who said: "You were such a bright spot in the community and will be missed."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.