52,000 Smart TVs Recalled Due To 'Serious Tip-Over, Entrapment Hazards'

Officials are warning that more than half a million smart television models sold throughout the US pose a serious safety risk.

Around 52,000 86-inch television models produced by LG Electronics sold between March and September 2022 can become unstable while on the assembled included stand, posing "serious tip-over and entrapment hazards" that can injure or kill a child or other people, according to a recall announcement by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission from Thursday, Jan. 12.

The recall specifically includes four different models with the model numbers:

86UQ8000AUB

86UQ7070ZUD

86UQ7590PUD

86NANO75UQA

The televisions, not including the stands, measure 86 inches diagonally, 43.5 inches high, 76 inches wide, and 2.4 inches deep, and weigh around 100 pounds. The model number is located on the bottom right of the back of the TV, along with the serial number, which would begin with 202RM, 203RM, 204RM, 205RM, 206RM, 207RM, or 208RM.

The company said that there have been 22 reports of unstable TVs, and 12 tip-overs. No injuries have been reported, though.

The TVs were sold at stores including Walmart, Best Buy, Costco, and Amazon for between $1,100 and $1,900.

Anyone using the TVs should immediately detach them from the stand legs and place them in a safe location where they cannot harm children. They can then contact LG who will provide a technician that will send replacement parts, the company said.

The recall does not affect wall-mounted televisions.

More specific information about the recalled models and how to contact LG can be viewed by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Peekskill and receive free news updates.