Bullet Fragment Found Inside Peekskill High School, Prompts Police Search

The incident happened Monday, June 9, when a Peekskill High School staff member discovered what appeared to be part of a bullet inside the building and reported it to school security, according to a letter sent to families by Peekskill City School District Superintendent David Mauricio.

School officials quickly alerted Peekskill Police, who responded and confirmed the object was not a complete bullet. There was no evidence of a firearm in the building, and no threats were made, the letter said.

District administrators and police conducted a full search of the school grounds with help from a K-9 unit. The situation was deemed an isolated incident.

"Our students and staff are safe in our schools," Mauricio wrote.

As a precaution, students are being asked to leave bookbags at home unless necessary for the rest of the school year. A bag search was conducted Tuesday morning, June 10.

Only students taking the Geometry Regents exam should report to school on Wednesday, June 11. No bookbags will be allowed on Thursday, June 12 — the last day of high school classes.

Officials said more administrators, security staff, and police will be present at Peekskill High School moving forward.

