Armed Robbery Suspect Captured At Store In Peekskill: Police

The incident happened on Wednesday, Aug. 9 around 8:45 p.m., when Peekskill Police officers responded to a business at 1014 Main St. after an employee had activated a panic alarm.

According to Lt. Adam Renwick, the store's clerk told arriving officers that a man armed with a knife had just robbed the store and that it was unclear if he had left or was still inside. The clerk also added that the suspect may have had access to a firearm.

Peekskill officers then established a perimeter around the business with the help of the Westchester County Special Response Team and cleared the premise.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Peekskill resident Pedro Cabral, was captured a short time later and remains in custody, Renwick said.

Cabral is now awaiting his arraignment at the City of Peekskill Court on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The incident remains under investigation by Peekskill Police. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Peekskill Police Detective Division at 914-737-8000 or email Renwick at arenwick@peekskillpolice.com.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

