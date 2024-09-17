Alert Issued For Missing 16-Year-Old Who Frequents Peekskill, Cortlandt

An alert for Daisyana Suscal, who was reported missing by her family, was issued by the New York State Police on Tuesday, Sept. 17 around 2:30 p.m.

According to police, Suscal, who is 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds, often visits the area of Cortlandt and Peekskill.

She has dark eyes and hair with red highlights, authorities said.

Anyone with any information as to Suscal's whereabouts is asked to call 914-769-2600 and refer to case No. NY2400547264.

Click the Facebook icon below to share this story.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Peekskill and receive free news updates.