Alert Issued For Missing 16-Year-Old Who Frequents Peekskill, Cortlandt

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl known to frequent an area in Northern Westchester.

Daisyana Suscal, age 16. 

 Photo Credit: New York State Police
Ben Crnic
An alert for Daisyana Suscal, who was reported missing by her family, was issued by the New York State Police on Tuesday, Sept. 17 around 2:30 p.m. 

According to police, Suscal, who is 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds, often visits the area of Cortlandt and Peekskill. 

She has dark eyes and hair with red highlights, authorities said. 

Anyone with any information as to Suscal's whereabouts is asked to call 914-769-2600 and refer to case No. NY2400547264. 

