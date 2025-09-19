$1M To Go Towards Housing For Young Adults Aging Out of Foster Care In Peekskill

The funds will support a Children’s Village-led redevelopment of the historic New York State Workers’ Compensation building at 41 N. Division St. in Peekskill, New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and State Senator Pete Harckham announced on Friday, Sept. 19.

Plans call for 22 apartments—10 of which will be reserved for young adults between 18 and 25 who have aged out of foster care—along with 10,000 square feet of commercial space and a rooftop garden.

The Westchester County Legislature has already approved a $3.4 million bond for the project, which will be designed by Peekskill-based Joseph Thompson Architect. Bravehearts M.O.V.E. New York, a youth-led nonprofit, will provide services for residents aging out of foster care.

At a press conference outside the site, Stewart-Cousins said affordability in housing is the foundation of opportunity.

"It’s where you launch your dreams, have your stability and safety, and it’s where we as a community live and grow," she said, noting her excitement to see the project completed.

Harckham praised Children’s Village President and CEO Jeremy Kohomban for focusing on at-risk youth and thanked Mayor Vivian McKenzie for helping ensure the city was a strong municipal partner.

"By bringing together public investments from Westchester and New York State with private investments, Children’s Village will be providing housing that is 100% affordable," Harckham said.

Kohomban emphasized the importance of location, explaining that where young people live and attend school often predicts long-term success.

"We are deeply grateful to...transform this long-vacant but beloved, historically landmarked building into 22 beautiful homes and a hub of commercial activity," Kohomban said.

Mayor McKenzie called the redevelopment a welcome addition to the city’s downtown.

"We are also pleased to weave youth and families into the fabric of our downtown and welcome them with respect and dignity into the City of Peekskill," she said.

Children’s Village, founded in 1851, operates out of Dobbs Ferry and provides foster care, mental health, and community programs across the region. The Peekskill project expands on two successful housing initiatives the nonprofit has already established in New York City.

