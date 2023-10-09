$132K Project: New Downtown Crosswalks Coming To Peekskill

The new pedestrian crosswalks will be coming to downtown Peekskill as part of the city's ongoing $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative, according to New York State Sen. Pete Harckham, who announced that he had secured a $100,000 state grant for the project on Monday, Oct. 9.

The project, which is estimated to cost $132,316 in total, will replace the following painted crosswalks near the "Civic Area" around the Peekskill City Hall with stamped concrete crosswalks:

Four crosswalks at Central Avenue and Union Avenue;

Three crosswalks at Bank Street and Park Street;

One crosswalk at Park Street near the James Street municipal parking garage;

Four crosswalks at Main Street and Nelson Avenue between City Hall and the Neighborhood Center.

According to officials, the new stamped concrete sidewalks will be more "aesthetically pleasing" and feature an "eye-catching, decorative design" that will be more noticeable to drivers.

"Around City Hall, there are a lot of people crossing the streets throughout the day, and so constructing stamped crosswalks will protect pedestrians by visibly and tactilely accentuating the space on the roadway where motorists need to use caution," Harckham said.

Peekskill Mayor Vivian McKenzie thanked Harckham for securing the grant for the project.

"Without this assistance, we would not be able to invest in crosswalk upgrades that make it safer and easier to cross our streets," McKenzie said, adding, "Peekskill businesses thank the Senator for protecting their patrons who visit and shop at Peekskill establishments every day.”

The grant funding will come from the State and Municipal Facilities Program, which is administered by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York.

