Weekend Ferry Service Between Ossining, Rockland Off To Great Start With Increased Ridership

Since weekend service on the Haverstraw-Ossining Ferry was started in May, ridership numbers have continued to climb each month, MTA officials announced on Wednesday, July 31.

According to the MTA, ridership in July reached an average of 455 trips a day on the weekend compared to 240 trips a day in May. Additionally, a record of 822 trips was set on Sunday, July 21, officials said.

Weekend service on the route was launched in May to enhance Metro-North's reach to Rockland County, officials said.

"It’s exciting to see rider enthusiasm for this fantastic new weekend service that gets folks out of their cars and on to the scenic Hudson River," said Metro-North President Catherine Rinaldi, who continued:

"The ferry provides access to attractions on both sides of the river and to Metro-North Hudson Line service to historic Grand Central Terminal or other destinations around the region.”

The launch of the weekend service has also benefitted the route during the week, as the ferry has averaged 344 weekday trips during the pilot, compared to 246 trips beforehand.

The ferry now operates continuously between 9:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. on weekends. The pilot service is planned to run through Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11.

