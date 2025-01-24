Teen Known To Frequent Ossining Area Goes Missing Third Time In 4 Months: Police

Dutchess County resident Daisyana Suscal was reported missing on Friday, Jan. 24 after leaving her Wappingers Falls home in the early hours of Saturday, Jan. 18, New York State Police announced.

Suscal is a Hispanic girl who was last seen wearing a grey shirt, red Christmas pajama pants, and a gold necklace with a cross. She is five feet tall and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She is known to frequent the Peekskill, Cortlandt, and Ossining areas, police said. She may be with a male companion in Ossining.

Her last known location was outside of the Church of The Assumption on Union Avenue in Peekskill.

Anyone with information should contact police at 845-677-7300 and reference case number NY2500047704.

Suscal was last reported missing on Thursday, Dec. 12. Before that, State Police also issued an alert for her on Tuesday, Sept. 17, after which she was found and returned to her family the next day.

