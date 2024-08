Route 9A southbound in Ossining is currently closed just north of Route 134, Ossining Police announced on Thursday, Aug. 22 around 1:45 p.m.

The roadway will be closed for an "extended period" as the department investigates a crash.

More information about the incident has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

