Motorist In Taconic Parkway Chase Arrested At His Home, State Police Say

A man was arrested at his home after initially eluding state troopers in a chase on the Taconic State Parkway.

The chase happened on Friday, May 22 in East Fishkill.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. troopers attempted to conduct a stop on a 2006 Dodge Charger for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law on the Taconic State Parkway in East Fishkill.

The operator of the vehicle failed to comply, and led the state police on a pursuit that ended at his home in Orange County in Rock Tavern.

The driver, Robert DiGregrio, 29, a Rock Tavern resident, was charged him with:

unlawful fleeing a police officer,

reckless driving,

aggravated unlicensed operation,

various vehicle and traffic violations.

DiGregrio was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of East Fishkill on Wednesday, July 15.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.