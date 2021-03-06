Alert Issued For Man Wanted In Westchester

Recognize him?

New York State Police investigators in Westchester are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a wanted man who was arrested on a drug charge following a stop on the Thruway in 2019.

An alert was issued this week by State Police in Tarrytown for 41-year-old Leon Dumas, who was stopped on the New York State Thruway in Westchester on July 19, 2019, for a traffic violation.

During the subsequent stop, police said that it was determined that Dumas was driving with a suspended license and that he was in possession of concentrated cannabis.

Dumas was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and criminal possession of a controlled substance. A warrant was later issued for his arrest in Westchester.

Police described Dumas as being 6-foot-1 weighing approximately 198 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police Troop T in Tarrytown by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

