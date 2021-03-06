Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ossining Daily Voice serves Ossining, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Ossining Daily Voice serves Ossining, NY

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Man Wanted In Westchester

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Leon Dumas
Leon Dumas Photo Credit: New York State Police

Recognize him?

New York State Police investigators in Westchester are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a wanted man who was arrested on a drug charge following a stop on the Thruway in 2019.

An alert was issued this week by State Police in Tarrytown for 41-year-old Leon Dumas, who was stopped on the New York State Thruway in Westchester on July 19, 2019, for a traffic violation.

During the subsequent stop, police said that it was determined that Dumas was driving with a suspended license and that he was in possession of concentrated cannabis.

Dumas was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and criminal possession of a controlled substance. A warrant was later issued for his arrest in Westchester.

Police described Dumas as being 6-foot-1 weighing approximately 198 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police Troop T in Tarrytown by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ossining Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.