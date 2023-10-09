Person Trespassing On Tracks Killed By Amtrak Train In Ossining, Officials Say

The incident occurred in Westchester County in Ossining, around 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 7, according to Jen Flanagan, spokesperson for Amtrak.

Flanagan said the person, who has not been identified, was trespassing on the track in the area of Metro North MP 31 on the Hudson Line.

There were no reported injuries to the 97 passengers or crew members onboard the train.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Department is the lead agency.

The train was delayed for approximately three and a half hours.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America, and railroad crossing incidents are the second leading cause of rail-related deaths in America.

