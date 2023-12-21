Ossining Police Department Names Interim Leader After Chief's Retirement

On Wednesday night, Dec. 20, the Ossining Police Department swore in Captain Brendan Donahue as interim Chief of Police, the department announced.

Donahue takes over for former Chief Kevin Sylvester, who announced his retirement on Thursday, Dec. 7 after more than two decades with the department. He will serve until the Ossining Village Board decides who will permanently replace Sylvester.

After starting with the department in 2002, Donahue was eventually promoted to Patrol Sergeant and assigned to the Support Services Division before serving as Support Services Commander and Patrol Commander at the rank of Lieutenant, according to Ossining Police.

He will now supervise the continuity of police operations following Sylvester's retirement and will help with a "seamless transition into the new year," the department said.

Sylvester's official retirement walkout will be held on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 3 p.m. at the Birdsall-Fagan Police Court Facility at 86-88 Spring St. in Ossining.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ossining and receive free news updates.