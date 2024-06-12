Ossining Native Dies At Age 99

Born in 1925 in Ossining to William C. and Edith R. Clarke, George Clarke attended St. Augustine Parochial School and Ossining Jr./Sr. High School.

Well-known throughout the area, Clarke graduated from Manhattan College with a bachelor of electrical engineering degree and worked for more than 40 years for Westinghouse Electric Corporation, with 20 years being in the International Division traveling the world, his obituary said.

He was a member of the US Naval Reserves and served in World War II and the Korean police action. His obituary said he was honorably discharged with the rank of AETM First Class.

Clarke is survived by his wife of 75 years, Elizabeth T. Clarke, daughter Suzanne E. Clarke of Canton, North Carolina, and sons Matthew R. Clarke of Jacksonville, Florida, and Andrew W. Clarke of Butler, Pennsylvania, along with eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

His three sisters predeceased him: Margaret DeAngelis, Dorothy Patterson, and Jean Johnson.

His obituary said he was a member of St. Peter & Paul The Apostles Catholic Church of Bradenton, Florida.

Services will be a Requiem Mass at the church chapel at 2850 75th St., West Bradenton, on Friday, July 12, at 9:30 a.m.

Internment will follow at the Sarasota National Military Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida.

