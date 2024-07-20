Ossining Man Accused Of Threatening To Kill USPS Employees, Burn Down Post Offices

Ossining resident Anthony Alfano, age 46, was arrested in Yorktown Heights on Friday, July 19, after making violent threats against USPS employees and threatening to burn down US post offices in Ossining, according to federal authorities.

The threats were made amid frustrations over a delayed parcel containing cremated remains from Florida, according to Damian Williams, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

According to court filings, Alfano threatened, “I am gonna start killing you guys one by one.”

He also said, “People are going to die,” and that there would be “a lot of dead bodies,” “hurt people,” and people who would “not be returning home.”

Alfano also swore to kill his local mail carrier, stating that he would “walk up to him” and “blow his brains out.” Referencing a notorious “massacre,”

Alfano also made threats to kill members of the postal police by using incendiary ammunition, as well as threats to burn down US post offices.

For example, he welcomed the arrival of the postal police and said, “As soon as they show up at my door, they’re gonna catch a hot one,” referring to shooting them with a “napalm round” from his 12-gauge shotgun.

“I’m going to kill every one of those motherfuckers,” he said.

He further threatened, “I’m gonna burn all the post offices down to the ground,” and said he would go to his local post office and “burn it down to the fucking ground.”

Underscoring his commitment to carry out his threats, Alfano said several times, “I don’t make threats, I make promises.”

He also expressly swore to carry out his threats and said, “I really don’t care if I go to jail or not.”

Authorities noted that Alfano has a history of encounters with law enforcement because of prior threats he has made against others, including local police officers, delivery persons, and customer service representatives.

Alfano is charged with threatening interstate communications and willfully making a threat involving fire. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

“The charges against the defendant underscore this office’s unwavering commitment to swiftly collaborate with our law enforcement partners to neutralize threats against the US mail system," Williams said. "Any individual who dares to cross the line and threaten our postal employees and facilities with violence and destruction will be stopped in their tracks, and we will ensure they are held accountable for their actions.”

