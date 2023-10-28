Ossining Farm Plans Move To Cheaper Properties: 'Time To Dream Big'

Fable: From Farm to Table, a farm currently located in Ossining at 1311 Kitchawan Rd., will be closing in mid-November 2023 to begin its relocation process to new properties, owners Tom and Kristin Deacon announced on their website.

The farm, which has been located in Ossining for eight years, is known for growing healthy, pesticide-free food. Although the business found success during the pandemic by offering contactless curbside pickup for its products, the farm has recently faced struggles that have prompted the owners to look for a new location.

According to the owners, the farm is looking at two new sites: one in Ossining just a mile away from their current site, and one on the border of Yorktown and Putnam Valley. These new properties would give the business increased land security, affordability, and the "necessities to run a successful farm operation," the owners wrote on their website.

To help with the relocation process, the Deacons have started a GoFundMe fundraiser page to help with the funds needed to move the farm.

"As you can imagine, moving a farm with greenhouses, mobile coops, and a market full of appliances, will be no easy feat. But with your help, we know we can do it," the owners wrote on the fundraiser page.

Any funds donated to the cause will help go toward "the relocation, permits and reconstruction of our greenhouses, moving all equipment and assets, pay existing suppliers and vendors, parking lot installation, an expanded cold storage room, an expanded and redesigned market, an outdoor seating area, driveway light posts, educational farm trail signage, and more," according to the Deacons.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 25, the fundraiser had already raised just under $15,000 out of a $350,000 goal.

Those wishing to contribute to the GoFundMe page can do so by clicking here.

"It's time to dream big!" the owners wrote.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ossining and receive free news updates.