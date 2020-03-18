Sing Sing State Prison Employee Tests COVID-19 Positive, Sparking Concern

An employee at Sing Sing State Prison in Westchester has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), sparking concerns.

The state Department of Corrections confirmed that one correction officer at the facility in Ossining had tested positive for COVID-19 as well as an employee in Albany.

Two prisoners were also tested and the results were negative.

In all these cases, the department said it has worked with and followed all Department of Health protocols including, doing the reverse trace to identify and notify any potentially impacted individuals.

The maximum-security prison in Ossining has about 1,700 prisoners.

As of Tuesday, March 17, Westchester County had 380 positive cases of coronavirus.

