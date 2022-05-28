Ossining Man Sentenced For DWI Crash That Killed Friend, Prosecutor Says

A 21-year-old Northern Westchester man has been sentenced to six years in prison for causing the death of a friend while driving impaired, authorities said.

Anthony Lorenz, of Ossining, must serve a little over five years of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina in New Jersey.

Lorenz pleaded guilty last month in Superior Court in Mount Holly, NJ, to charges of vehicular homicide, assault by auto, and driving while intoxicated, Coffina said on Thursday, May 26.

The investigation revealed that Lorenz, Roy Song, 21, also of Ossining, and another man were traveling on Hilliards Bridge Road in Southampton, NJ, just after 3:30 a.m. on July 3, 2021, when the Subaru WRX being driven by Lorenz left the roadway and struck a guardrail, tree stump, and utility pole, the prosecutor said.

Song was pronounced dead at the scene. The rear seat passenger was treated for a fractured sternum. Lorenz, who sustained minor injuries, told police at the scene that they were headed to a nearby Wawa store.

No other vehicles were involved.

Lorenz indicated when pleading guilty that he had been consuming alcoholic beverages prior to the crash, and acknowledged that his blood-alcohol level was above the legal limit, according to Coffina.

“This is a heartbreaking case involving very close friends,” Coffina said. “I urge all who hear about this tragedy to take a moment to consider the pain this avoidable death created, and remember it the next time they have been consuming alcohol and foolishly believe they are capable of safely driving a vehicle.”

Lorenz was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Joshua Dennis, supervisor of the BCPO Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit. The investigation was conducted by New Jersey State Police Troopers from the Red Lion Station.

