Drunk Driver Indicted For Head-On Crash That Injured Mother, Children In Area

An allegedly drunk driver is facing more than a decade in prison after being indicted on a vehicular assault charge for his role in a head-on crash that hospitalized a mother and her three children with serious injuries in Putnam County.

Spring Valley resident Elmer Medina, who was originally from Guatemala was indicted by a grand jury in Putnam County after he was accused of causing serious physical injuries to a mother and her three children when he struck their vehicle head-on over the summer, Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy announced.

Specifically, Medina, 44 was charged with aggravated vehicular assault and aggravated driving while intoxicated, both felonies.

It is alleged that during the evening rush hour on Monday, June 29, Medina was driving drunk on the wrong side of the road on Route 9D in Philipstown straight into oncoming traffic.

Medina allegedly crashed into his victim’s car, sending all five to the hospital, where the mother underwent emergency surgery on her neck and two of the three children suffered injuries and burns.

If convicted, Medina will face between five and 15 years in state prison. No return court date has been announced.

