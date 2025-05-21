New Affordable Housing Coming To Ossining: 'Much-Needed,' Developer Says

The developers of Crescent Manor, an upcoming residential complex to be located at 136-140 Croton Ave. in Ossining, have broken ground on the project, MacQuesten Development announced on Wednesday, May 21.

The development will bring 73 affordable senior apartments, plus one live-in superintendent unit, to the community in a low-rise, elevator-accessible building designed specifically to help residents age in place.

The building will also feature 79 on-site parking spaces, retail space on the ground floor, and community space on the lower level.

The new apartments, which include 33 studios and 40 one-bedroom units, will be geared toward individuals and couples aged 62 and older with incomes at or below 60 percent of the Westchester Area Median Income (AMI).

Units will be priced at 40 percent, 50 percent, and 60 percent AMI levels, and will come with free parking and utilities. Residents will also enjoy Wi-Fi, indoor and outdoor recreation areas, and a fitness room, developers said.

"I am proud to continue to build much-needed affordable housing throughout the great County of Westchester which will support the vitality of diverse communities and serve mixed demographics," said MacQuesten President Rella Fogliano.

According to MacQuesten, Crescent Manor is being constructed to PHIUS+ standards, ensuring exceptional energy efficiency and sustainability. With rooftop solar panels expected to provide nearly 85 percent of the building’s energy, it aims to set a new bar for green living in senior housing.

The project received robust support from Westchester County, which issued $25 million in tax-exempt bonds and contributed additional support through land acquisition funds, HOME and Flex funding, and a PILOT agreement to reduce tax burdens over the next 30 years.

"Public-private partnerships make a successful project like Crescent Manor come to life and give a wonderful community like Ossining the ability to offer housing and a thriving community to all residents," said County Executive Ken Jenkins.

The project also attracted major private investment. CVS Health, through its partnership with national affordable housing investment firm CREA, invested $24 million via Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and New York State Brownfield Credits.

There is no word yet on when developers expect the project to be completed. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

