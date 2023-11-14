Man Engages In Sexual Acts With 11-Year-Old In Ossining: Here's His Sentence

Angel Castro Maldonado, age 40, of Danbury, Connecticut, was sentenced to seven years in state prison for repeatedly engaging in sexual conduct with a child, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

According to the DA's Office, between September 2018 and March 2020, Maldonado repeatedly subjected a child to several sexual acts while they were sleeping, beginning when they were 11 years old. This occurred in the Village of Ossining, officials added.

After an investigation, the Ossining Village Police Department arrested Maldonado on Sept. 22, 2021. He was found guilty of second-degree course of sexual conduct on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

In addition to his prison term, Maldonado will also be subject to 10 years of post-release supervision and will be required to register as a sex offender after his release.

"Today’s sentence is justice for a child whose trust and vulnerability were routinely violated by this defendant. We commend this young survivor's bravery throughout this case," Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah said of the sentencing.

