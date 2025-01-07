Longtime Religious Advisor To Ossining Fire Department Dies

Arthur "Artie" Klamka, a longtime chaplain and member of the Goldens Bridge Fire Department as well as other departments in the area, died at the age of 85 on Wednesday, Jan. 1, according to his obituary.

Klamka was known as the Jewish Chaplain of the Ossining Fire Department and also served the Croton Falls Fire Department as well, according to his obituary and the Goldens Bridge FD.

Known for his unwavering dedication and compassionate spirit, Klamka touched countless lives during his 45 years of service.

Klamka joined the Goldens Bridge Fire Department in 1979 after moving to the area with his wife, Judy. He brought with him a wealth of experience from his time serving in the Ossining and Croton Falls fire departments. Over the years, he became a central figure in Northern Westchester’s firefighting community, not only as an active department member but also as a trusted chaplain.

"Throughout his life, Artie was known for his selflessness, generosity, and kindness, leaving a lasting impact on all who knew him," the Goldens Bridge Fire Department said in a statement.

They added, "He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the many lives he touched through his years of service."

The Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department also honored his legacy in a heartfelt statement on social media, saying, "Thank you for your service, may you rest in eternal peace and alav ha-shalom to you, sir."

In addition to his service as chaplain, Klamka participated in numerous fire department committees and activities, embodying the spirit of community service.

Klamka's funeral services were held on Sunday, Jan. 5, at Temple Shaaray Tefila in Bedford Corners, followed by burial at Sharon Gardens Cemetery in Valhalla. A reception was held afterward at the North Salem Fire Department to honor his life and legacy.

"May his memory be a blessing," the Goldens Bridge Fire Department said.

