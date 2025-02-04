ICE Conducts Search In Ossining, Mayor Says

In an announcement, Ossining Mayor Rika Levin said that ICE agents were present in the village on Monday, Feb. 3 while looking for a certain individual.

The Ossining Police Department was not involved in the search, Levin added.

"At this point, we do not have any material updates on ICE activities since they are a federal agency independent of our local police," Levin explained.

The activity followed similar searches in Pleasantville, Peekskill, and Sleepy Hollow last week.

Daily Voice has reached out to ICE for more information about the searches and has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

