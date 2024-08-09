In the Northern Westchester County village of Ossining, police said downed trees had knocked out power to homes and businesses south of Charter Circle near Highland Avenue.

The outage area included the Arcadian Shopping Center, located near Highland and Rockledge avenues, home to a Stop & Shop and nearly two dozen other businesses.

Con Edison said the area would be without power until at least Sunday night, Aug. 11, due to the extent of the damage. At least 600 customers were impacted by the outage.

Officers will remain in the area to keep people away from the downed power lines, Ossining Police said.

Across New York, more than 42,000 customers were without electricity in the Hudson Valley and Capital Region as of Friday evening, Aug. 9, as gusty winds between 40 and 50 miles per hour pummeled the region.

A Tornado Watch was in effect until 10 p.m. and a Wind Advisory was up until 11 p.m.

Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency and mobilized rescue teams after high winds and severe flooding were reported across the state.

"With the remnants of Debby making its way across New York, I am declaring a statewide State of Emergency, and my administration stands ready to support impacted communities," Hochul said.

“State agencies have activated swift water rescue teams for impacted regions that require assistance, and it is important for New Yorkers to remain vigilant and stay off the roads."

Severe weather was expected to continue through Friday night before precipitation gradually subsides on Saturday morning, Aug. 10.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ossining and receive free news updates.