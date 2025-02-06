Fight Between Armed Teens In Ossining: Officers Seize Gun Used, Police Say

The incident happened in Ossining on Tuesday night, Feb. 4, when officers responded to a report of a fight in progress on Broad Avenue, according to the Ossining Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers encountered multiple suspects, aged 15 to 19, who attempted to flee. Police managed to apprehend them and recovered a loaded handgun that one of the suspects had brandished during the altercation, officials said.

Authorities emphasized that the fight was not a random act of violence and assured the public that there is no ongoing threat.

Details regarding charges against the suspects were not immediately released.

