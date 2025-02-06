Light Rain Fog/Mist 33°

Fight Between Armed Teens In Ossining: Officers Seize Gun Used, Police Say

Police subdued a group of armed teenagers after a fight broke out in a Westchester County neighborhood, authorities said.

Ossining Police seized a gun following a fight between armed teens on Broad Avenue (pictured above). 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Ossining Police Department
Ben Crnic
The incident happened in Ossining on Tuesday night, Feb. 4, when officers responded to a report of a fight in progress on Broad Avenue, according to the Ossining Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers encountered multiple suspects, aged 15 to 19, who attempted to flee. Police managed to apprehend them and recovered a loaded handgun that one of the suspects had brandished during the altercation, officials said.

Authorities emphasized that the fight was not a random act of violence and assured the public that there is no ongoing threat.

Details regarding charges against the suspects were not immediately released. 

