Crack Cocaine, Gun Found In Ossining Raid After Months-Long Probe: Nysp

Djion Bentley, 29, of Ossining, was arrested on Thursday, May 22, following the execution of a search warrant at 24 James Street, New York State Police announced on Tuesday, May 27.

The arrest stems from a joint investigation into narcotics distribution in the region. During the search of the home, investigators said they recovered a Jennings Firearms 9mm pistol and a quantity of suspected crack cocaine.

After the raid, Bentley was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned in Ossining Village Court and remanded to Westchester County Jail on $15,000 cash bail or $75,000 bond.

Police said the investigation remains active.

