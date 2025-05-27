A Few Clouds 70°

Crack Cocaine, Gun Found In Ossining Raid After Months-Long Probe: Nysp

A months-long investigation into drug activity in Northern Westchester led to the arrest of a 29-year-old man after a raid uncovered crack cocaine and a loaded handgun, authorities said. 

A Jennings Firearms 9mm pistol (pictured in upper-left) was found during a raid of 24 James St. in Ossining on Thursday, May 22, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/New York State Police
The Jennings Firearms 9mm pistol taken from the home during the raid, according to NY State Police. 

 Photo Credit: New York State Police
Ben Crnic
Djion Bentley, 29, of Ossining, was arrested on Thursday, May 22, following the execution of a search warrant at 24 James Street, New York State Police announced on Tuesday, May 27. 

The arrest stems from a joint investigation into narcotics distribution in the region. During the search of the home, investigators said they recovered a Jennings Firearms 9mm pistol and a quantity of suspected crack cocaine.

After the raid, Bentley was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and criminal possession of a weapon. 

He was arraigned in Ossining Village Court and remanded to Westchester County Jail on $15,000 cash bail or $75,000 bond. 

Police said the investigation remains active. 

