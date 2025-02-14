Cellphone Smuggling Scheme: Former Sing Sing Corrections Officer To See Jail Cell, DA Says

Jose Estevez-Luciano, age 35, of Yorktown Heights, was sentenced on Thursday, Feb. 13, to one to three years in state prison after pleading guilty to charges related to a conspiracy to smuggle cellphones into Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced on Friday, Feb. 14.

Between October 2021 and August 2023, Estevez-Luciano and a co-conspirator, Francis De La Cruz, age 25, of Sleepy Hollow, conspired to smuggle contraband cellphones into Sing Sing. According to prosecutors, the two received payments from associates of inmates in exchange for delivering the devices.

Evidence revealed that Estevez-Luciano and De La Cruz exchanged messages to coordinate the smuggling operation and avoid detection. In one message, Estevez-Luciano warned De La Cruz not to send screenshots of communications with incarcerated individuals’ associates, writing, "Send me regular because they are investigating and checking all phones.”

Estevez-Luciano pleaded guilty in November to fifth-degree conspiracy, second-degree bribe receiving, first-degree promoting prison contraband, and official misconduct.

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace condemned the scheme, emphasizing the critical role of correction officers in maintaining facility safety:

"Correction officers are entrusted with maintaining facility safety and protecting incarcerated individuals, staff and visitors, in part by rooting out contraband. Scheming to undermine these safeguards, all for personal enrichment, makes our prisons less safe and erodes public trust in government," Cacace said.

De La Cruz, who pleaded guilty to two counts of the indictment in November, is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, March 6.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ossining and receive free news updates.