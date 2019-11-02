Contact Us
Route 218 Single-Lane Closures Scheduled

Zak Failla
Route 218 in Cornwall-on-Hudson
Route 218 in Cornwall-on-Hudson Photo Credit: Google Maps

Lane closures are planned on Route 218 for several hours in Orange County.

The New York State Department of Transportation issued an alert cautioning that there will be single-lane closures in both directions on Route 218 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4 between Maple Avenue and Dock Hill Road in Cornwall-on-Hudson.

The lane closures are scheduled to allow highway work permit activities, the NYSDOT, said. During the construction, motorists should expect delays in the area.

According to the NYSDOT, “motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.  In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.”

