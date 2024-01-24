Traffic Alert: Route 303 To Close In Orangetown For Sewer Main Repairs

The closure will occur in Rockland County on Route 303 between Route 20 (Orangeburg Road) and Erie Street in Orangetown from Friday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29, according to the State Department of Transportation.

Motorists should use the posted detour as an alternate to prevent backups.

Drivers are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, or visit www.511NY.org.

