The State Department of Transportation said the closure will take place between Shadyside Avenue and Hickey Street in Orangetown from 6 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, weather permitting.

Drivers will directed to detours on Route 59, Route 303, and Route 340.

Local residents will be able to access their properties.

For more information, call 511, or visit www.511NY.org.

