Teen Admits To Stabbing Two Rockland Men, Prosecutor Says

A teenager has admitted to stabbing two Rockland County men on the Jersey Shore during a fight last year, authorities said.

Juwan Roman, age 18, of Newark, pleaded guilty on Thursday, May 13 to two counts of aggravated assault and weapons offenses, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Roman's name was made public this week after he waived his right to juvenile status in Family Court.

Roman was 17 during the 2020 assault, but he voluntarily agreed to be prosecuted as an adult, the prosecutor said.

On Sept. 7, 2020, at about 3:30 p.m., Point Pleasant police responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls about a fight on Jenkinson’s Beach.

Police found Alex Galdamez, age 22, and William Mazariego, age 18, both of West Haverstraw, suffering from multiple stab wounds, Billhimer said.

Both victims were taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment.

Roman was taken into custody without incident at the scene and has been held at the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center ever since his arrest.

