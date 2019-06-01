Seen Her? Bank Fraud Suspect On The Run, Police Say

An alert has been issued by New York State Police investigators for a woman wanted for bank fraud.

Investigators in Wappingers are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down Jamie Mullins, 38, who is wanted by the New York State Police and Town of East Fishkill Justice Court for charges stemming from a bank fraud investigation.

According to police, Mullins stole more than $8,000 from the Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union by cashing fraudulent business checks. A warrant was issued for her arrest in June 2007 for her arrest.

Police described Mullins as 5-foot-6 African American woman weighing approximately 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. It is believed she may be residing in the Pennsylvania area.

Anyone with information regarding Mullins’ whereabouts or who recognizes her has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

