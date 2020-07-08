Rockland Man Who Violated Protection Order Becomes Violent With Officers, Police Say

A man known to police for allegedly repeatedly violating a court-issued protection order by attacking the same woman in Rockland County became combative with officers attempting to take him into custody, police said.

Officers from the Spring Valley Police Department were dispatched at 11:10 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, on a complaint by a woman who needed them at an apartment complex on West Eckerson Road because her child’s father was there in violation of the order.

Upon arrival, officers said they found the man, Spring Valley resident Tyrell Bridgers, 37, in the parking lot, blocking his child’s mother’s car so she couldn’t escape.

Bridgers was also standing directly out of the driver’s side car door, trapping her inside the vehicle. It is unclear if the child was in the car at the time of the incident.

According to police, both of the officers were familiar with the active "stay away" order of protection, because Bridgers was also arrested on Friday, May 29 for laying his hands on the same woman that took place in the Police Department’s front parking lot during a supervised custody visit for their child.

Police said that one of the officers knew that Bridgers had a history of threatening and violent behavior and is known to possess firearms.

Less than a week ago, Bridgers was also arrested for smashing a governmental employee’s car window with a break.

When attempting to arrest Bridgers and take him into custody, he refused to put his hand around his back, and when an officer attempted to place a handcuff on him, Bridgers allegedly became violent and combative, throwing multiple punches.

Bridgers had to be physically brought to the ground by the officers after he resisted for more than a minute.

Using a Taser to subdue him, officers said they were able to get the handcuffs on Bridgers.

The two officers were evaluated by paramedics and Bridgers refused medical attention.

Following his arrest, Bridgers was charged with:

Harassment;

Criminal contempt;

Assault;

Obstructing governmental administration;

Resisting arrest.

Following his arraignment, Bridgers was remanded to the Rockland County Correctional Facility on $15,000 bail.

