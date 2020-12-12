Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Orangetown Daily Voice serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
Return to your home site

Menu

Orangetown Daily Voice serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan

Nearby Towns

  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees 1,345 New Cases; Latest County Totals
Police & Fire

Rockland Man Charged With DWI After Crashing Into Tree

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Hillcrest man was arrested for alleged DWI after clipping a car and then crashing into a tree. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
A man was charged with DWI after crashing into a tree. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
The vehicle following the crash. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A Rockland County man was arrested for DWI after clipping a vehicle pulling out of a driveway and crashing his car into a tree.

The incident took place on Wednesday, Dec. 9 on Mallory Road in the Hillcrest section of the Town of Ramapo, police said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 34-year-old male from Hillcrest told officers he clipped a vehicle that was backing out of a driveway before swerving off the roadway and striking a tree. 

The driver showed signs of intoxication and was arrested for DWI. His identity was not released by police.

A woman was transported to the hospital as a precaution. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Orangetown Daily Voice!

Serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.