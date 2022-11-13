Contact Us
Police Search For Hit-Run Driver After Man Struck By Sedan In Pearl River

Orangetown Police released these four images of the black four-door sedan wanted in connection to the hit-and-run crash. Photo Credit: Orangetown Police Department

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a man was struck on a Hudson Valley roadway overnight.

The incident happened in Rockland County around 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 in Pearl River.

New Jersey resident Adan Valentin Huerta Martinez, age 51, of the borough of Hillsdale in Bergen County, was crossing the roadway in the area of 50 East Central Ave, and was struck by a black four-door sedan traveling east on that roadway, Orangetown Police Department Captain Michael Shannon said.

The vehicle fled the scene eastbound on East Central Avenue, Shannon said.

Huerta was transported to Nyack Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or can provide additional information is asked to contact the Orangetown Police at 845-359-3700. 

